Rep. Mo Brooks Blasts McConnell’s Failed Leadership, Blames Him for Tight Alabama Senate Race

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Tuesday regarding efforts to pass a budget bill and get to tax reform, as well as the Senate race in Alabama.

“The Alabama Senate race is a lot closer than it should be,” said Brooks. “Typically the Republican nominee should be winning by about 10 maybe 20 points. Right now it appears to be in single digits if you average out all the polls that have been taken to date and a lot of that blame, or credit as the case may be, lies at the feet of Mitch McConnell.”

He continued, “Mitch McConnell did severe damage to myself in the Republican primary and Roy Moore, our eventual nominee in the general election, thereby making it a much closer race than it otherwise would have been. And to add salt to the wounds, Mitch McConnell and company have stated that they’re taking the ball and they’re going home. They quit. They’re not going to help Roy Moore with the Senate Leadership Fund. Similarly, you see the Chamber of Commerce take their ball and go home and say they’re hands-off in this general election, that provides us a pivotal Senate seat.”

Brooks pointed out that primary loser and current Senator Luther Strange has also declined to endorse Moore. Speaking of McConnell, Brooks said, “They threw honor and truth out the window and engaged in a vicious campaign against myself and then later on Roy Moore and even though the assertions are false by Mitch McConnell there are a lot of voters who don’t know that they are false and that makes things a lot closer than they should be.”

