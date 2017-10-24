SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rep. Mo Brooks Blasts McConnell’s Failed Leadership, Blames Him for Tight Alabama Senate Race

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) speaks during the DC March for Jobs in Upper Senate Park near Capitol Hill, on July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Conservative activists and supporters rallied against the Senate's immigration legislation and the impact illegal immigration has on reduced wages and employment opportunities for some Americans. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty

by Dan Riehl24 Oct 2017Washington, DC0

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Tuesday regarding efforts to pass a budget bill and get to tax reform, as well as the Senate race in Alabama.

“The Alabama Senate race is a lot closer than it should be,” said Brooks. “Typically the Republican nominee should be winning by about 10 maybe 20 points. Right now it appears to be in single digits if you average out all the polls that have been taken to date and a lot of that blame, or credit as the case may be, lies at the feet of Mitch McConnell.”

He continued, “Mitch McConnell did severe damage to myself in the Republican primary and Roy Moore, our eventual nominee in the general election, thereby making it a much closer race than it otherwise would have been. And to add salt to the wounds, Mitch McConnell and company have stated that they’re taking the ball and they’re going home. They quit. They’re not going to help Roy Moore with the Senate Leadership Fund. Similarly, you see the Chamber of Commerce take their ball and go home and say they’re hands-off in this general election, that provides us a pivotal Senate seat.”

Brooks pointed out that primary loser and current Senator Luther Strange has also declined to endorse Moore. Speaking of McConnell, Brooks said, “They threw honor and truth out the window and engaged in a vicious campaign against myself and then later on Roy Moore and even though the assertions are false by Mitch McConnell there are a lot of voters who don’t know that they  are false and that makes things a lot closer than they should be.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN:

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x