Frank Gaffney: Mueller Has Been ‘Absolutely, Indisputably’ Compromised by Latest Clinton-Russia Collusion Revelations

Center for Security Policy President Frank Gaffney joined SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday’s Breitbart News Daily to talk about the latest revelations regarding the Clinton campaign, the Democratic National Committee, the politicized Obama Justice Department, and actual collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Gaffney said the current news environment provided a “target-rich environment” for punditry, but was regrettably “hard on the country.”

“I particularly am thinking of this dossier business and the attacks on Donald Trump that have been relentlessly pursued,” he said. “Interestingly enough, with the help – in some cases more than just help, the active participation – of some people who have prominently featured in an actual case of Russian collusion at the highest levels of the United States government.”

“You can’t make this stuff up,” he exclaimed. “It’s an extraordinary tale. It’s worth exploring.”

“There now seems to be, at long last, a willingness on the part of congressional Republicans – amazingly! – to conduct the kinds of investigations into this actual saga of collusion by Hillary Clinton, by Bill Clinton, apparently by the Democratic National Committee – and, by the way, by people like Robert Mueller, and James Comey, and Andrew McCabe, and Rod Rosenstein, and Eric Holder.”

“These are people who have been prominently featured, either in condemning Donald Trump for the putative collusion of members of his campaign with the Russians, or are actively involved in the investigation thereof,” Gaffney explained. “The trouble is, I don’t see how a one of these people, if they’re not actually going to be subject to criminal prosecution – and I say that advisedly – at the very least are now completely incapable of performing an independent and honest investigation into these so-called allegations against Donald Trump.”

Gaffney added that the latest developments in the story put another organization in the crosshairs: the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS.

“It is an inter-agency group that has a critically important responsibility. That responsibility is to try to make sure that we are not selling off assets of this country that will have grievous national security implications. It’s got a whole cast of Cabinet officers as its members, including the Secretary of State, including the Secretary of the Treasury,” he said.

“It turns out that as this so-called Uranium One transaction was being considered by CFIUS for approval – this was, of course, the transfer of 20 percent of America’s uranium stocks to the Russians – and the voting on that idea was going to be conducted by, among others, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder – then the Attorney General of the United States, she was the Secretary of State of course – Hillary Clinton was taking in, either personally or through her husband or through her foundation, $145 million dollars from Russian interests associated with this transaction,” he continued.

“And Eric Holder knew that! The Mueller team knew it at the FBI, Comey, McCabe, others, and Rod Rosenstein. This is scandalous in the first order. They did nothing to prevent this transaction. It went through. The Clintons were enriched. We sold, I believe, national security assets in the form of this uranium to Russians,” Gaffney charged.

“And CFIUS – get this – at the same time this was going down, a guy who was the staff director in effect of this organization, a fellow by the name of Amin Mir, is a Pakistani expat with sharia supremacist ties both personal and familial, including to the Muslim Brotherhood,” he added.

“Now, you’ve just got to ask yourself, as the Pakistanis are all over this saga with the Capitol Hill Democrats IT scandal, who is in charge of actually monitoring what’s in the national security interests of the United States? Certainly not CFIUS. Certainly not the Attorney General, or the Secretary of State, or for that matter President Obama himself during this critical period of time,” he said.

Gaffney called for “public hearings, as well as investigations,” which he deemed likely to result in “criminal prosecution of at least some of these individuals.”

“At the bare minimum, they cannot in good faith proceed with their own investigations now underway – again, without evidence of actual collusion by the Trump campaign with the Russians,” he said. “It is high time that the Washington Post get around to covering this. I’m delighted that they are. But let’s be honest, Raheem: this saga would not have gotten the attention that it has, finally, were it not for the work that you guys at Breitbart and the Daily Caller and others have been doing on it. It has to now go to the next step for sure on Capitol Hill.”

On the crucial question of whether special counsel Robert Mueller has been compromised by the latest revelations, Gaffney replied, “Absolutely. Indisputably.”

“Here’s the charge: he knew that Hillary Clinton and her circle were involved in what can only be described as a pay-to-play scheme, and he did not bring that information forward at the time that the scheme was being essentially blessed by this organization, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. That’s malfeasance, I believe. That is certainly incompatible with the kind of assignment and responsibilities he now has,” Gaffney contended.

“There are lots of good people in the FBI, thank God,” he reflected. “But the leadership has been, I believe, corrupt for some time. Jim Comey, for example, has been called by many a ‘dirty cop.’ Bob Mueller has been shown now, I think, to be compromised. Andrew McCabe, for crying out loud, took money from Hillary Clinton’s best friend – through his wife, of course – $750,000 while he’s investigating Hillary Clinton. You just can’t make this stuff up.”

“The people in the bowels of that bureau are poorly served, as is the country, by this kind of leadership,” he said. “It’s high time that Donald Trump cleans the place out, I think.”

As another example of corruption, Gaffney cited the case of “this Pakistani national at the heart of the CFIUS process,” linking it to how “Imran Awan and his family were deeply tied to a number of these members of Congress through IT services.”

“At the very time that the FBI is telling us that they’re satisfied – this is Jim Comey – that the Democratic National Committee’s computer services were penetrated by the Russians, it turns out that Imran Awan, who may have ties to Pakistani intelligence, by the way, had the passwords for Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s access to that system,” he said.

Gaffney cited Republican representatives in an informal meeting saying there is “much more evidence of Pakistan’s intelligence service being involved in the compromise of Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the DNC and so on than there is of the Russians.”

“And the FBI, under this corrupt leadership, claimed without actually investigating this computer system itself, the servers of the DNC itself – they took the word of, get this, a Russian-tied company that indeed it was Russian involvement, not somebody else’s,” he continued. “We’ve got so many strings to pull. We need rigorous congressional oversight. I pray the logjam is finally broken, that Paul Ryan will let that kind of work be done on the Hill, as it should have been long before now.”

Kassam concluded by asking if it was time for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “un-recuse” himself from matters related to the 2016 election.

“I think there’s plenty of things that he can do, including getting into the issues that we’ve just talked about now on Uranium One, for example, without un-recusing himself,” Gaffney replied. “Whether he can do that with respect to the rest of it, I just am not in a position to say.”

“We need his leadership on certainly the evidence of Hillary Clinton’s collusion, and Bill Clinton’s and the Clinton team’s, with the Russians on Uranium One and so much more,” he added. “Skolkovo is another story which we’ll have to come back to some other day, I know. This is ripe for criminal investigation. We need it on the Hill, and probably in the Justice Department as well.”

