Rep. DeSantis: Comey’s Role in Russian Dossier ‘a Major Issue’ Congress Must Investigate

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday to discuss developments regarding the infamous Russian dossier, the House of Representatives set to vote Thursday on a Senate-passed budget, and moving forward on tax reform.

Regarding the dossier, DeSantis pointed to the media hypocrisy as to how the issue was reported prior to the discovery that Democrats were behind it versus now.

Also, DeSantis said, “I think now the question with the dossier is we know the funding, we know the democrats are knee deep in it, but what was the FBI’s role in this?”

“Yesterday, we announced two major investigations, ” he continued, “one into the Uranium One/Clinton Cash and that got most of the media but we also announced on the Judiciary and Oversight committee’s investigations into Comey’s handling of some of these cases, particularly the Clinton case.”

“I think this dossier and his role in it,” meaning Comey, “is going to be a major issue that Congress is going to have to investigate,” said DeSantis.

