Bossie: Manafort Arrest ‘Has Nothing to Do with President Trump or This Ridiculous Collusion Claim’

Citizens United president Dave Bossie joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Monday to discuss Paul Manafort’s surrender to authorities, Uranium One, the broader Mueller investigation, GOP mega-donor Paul Singer and Fusion GPS.

Citing Manafort’s previous business dealings and his potentially being under investigation for years, Bossie said, “I could easily see that this indictment today has everything to do with that activity in the Ukraine and their dealings with foreign governments long before the campaign started even, and long before they joined the campaign.”

Bossie went on to say “this, I expect, has nothing to do with President Trump or this ridiculous collusion claim by the Left.”

