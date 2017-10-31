Schweizer: ‘Is the Mueller Investigation Going to Cross with the Financial Dealings of the Kushner Family?’

Clinton Cash author and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Tuesday to discuss Paul Manafort and Rick Gates surrendering to the FBI after being charged by special counsel Mueller, as well as other elements of the ongoing investigation.

He also discussed the news that the Maryland Attorney General is investigating Kushner-owned apartments and what, if anything, Jared Kushner’s business dealings could mean for Mueller’s investigation.

“Jared Kushner’s father was charged and convicted on several counts, several felonies, so he went to jail. And then Jared Kushner’s uncle was similarly charged and went to jail. So, it gives one the impression that maybe this is not the most tightly run ship and that there may be other legal problems out there.”

“As of yet,” he continued, “there doesn’t seem to have been any connection made so far between Mueller’s investigation and Jared Kushner but that’s the other question because of course, we know the Kushner company has done business and financing with a lot of people around the world and that includes people that have very high connections in Russia.”

Schweizer added that that is not unusual in the New York real estate world and said, “the question has always been is the Mueller investigation going to cross with the financial dealings of the Kushner family. And we’re just going to have to wait and see on that.”

