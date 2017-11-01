Pamela Geller’s ‘Fatwa: Hunted in America’ Released

Pamela Geller, editor-in-chief of The Geller Report, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam regarding Wednesday’s release of her book Fatwa: Hunted in America and Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City.

Geller claims there is no such thing as a “lone wolf” jihadist. “They’re all soldiers,” she said.

She insists that her positions on jihad are not controversial but that groups like CAIR have convinced media and law enforcement they are. She also believes radical mosques need to be shut down, not simply monitored, and she discusses the fatwa placed on her head, which is the subject of her latest book.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: