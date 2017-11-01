Gorka: ‘Diversity Visa’ Program Used by NYC Truck Jihadi Is ‘Politically Correct Act of Madness’

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, chief strategist for the MAGA Coalition, discussed the New York City terror attack with SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday’s Breitbart News Daily.

Gorka described the “diversity visa” program that brought terrorist killer Sayfullo Saipov into the United States as a “politically correct act of madness.”

“America is the most diverse nation in the world. There is no key ethnicity in America. There is no special social heritage background,” he said. “And for some reason Chuck Schumer, back in the 90s, thought that we weren’t a diverse nation and helped create the green card lottery by which individuals from across the globe who simply had a high school diploma and two years of employment could apply like rolling the dice in a casino to get a green card to enter the United States.”

“This Uzbek national was one of the individuals who exploited this act of cultural and political suicide and became a resident of the United States,” he said.

Kassam said that as details of Saipov’s background come to light, it seems remarkable that he was able to evade serious law enforcement tracking and find work as an Uber driver.

“I’ve actually posted a mugshot of the terrorist – and it’s not a mugshot from yesterday, it’s a mugshot from a previous run-in he had with law enforcement when apparently he didn’t show up for a court date and was photographed by the police – yet nevertheless, he manages to pass the Uber background check.”

“This isn’t about all Muslims in America,” he stressed. “It’s about those who follow the ideology of the 7th Century atavistic version of Islam. Those people are here, and we have to root them out. We have to find them.”

“It’s as the president said when he gave that speech in the Hijaz, at the center of the Islamic world, to more than 50 Arab Muslim leaders. He said, ‘You have to help us root out, you have to rid your places of worship, the mosques, you have to rid your societies of the extremists, of the terrorists.’ The bad news is some of them are already here,” he warned.

“We have to prevent this great nation from ending up like Europe, with vehicular attack after vehicular attack, knifing after knifing, improvised explosive device after improvised explosive device,” Gorka urged. “That’s what the Trump White House is about, stopping that happening here.”

Kassam mockingly asked if new “van control laws” are needed after Saipov’s vehicular attack, much as demands for new gun control laws are made after shootings.

“I had to debate Geraldo Rivera last night. He said the answer to our problems is making sure the U-Haul franchise owners are our line of defense – that when they see something suspicious, that they report it. Now I don’t know about you, Raheem, but you know the franchise owners of the truck rental facilities are not the first people that come to mind when I think about saving us from terrorism,” Gorka said.

“What I’m interested in is the kind of things that you mapped in your book No Go Zones. We have to understand where these people are being recruited, how they’re being protected, how they’re indoctrinating others, and how they’re preparing for attacks. That’s how we prevent the next Manhattan attack,” he told Kassam.

Kassam asked if it declaring the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, as the Trump administration has reportedly considered doing, might help to prevent future terrorist attacks.

“Let’s call a spade a spade,” Gorka responded. “All jihadi movements, whether they are Sunni or Shia, it doesn’t matter. Whether it’s Hezbollah or whether it’s ISIS, they all owe their genetic codes to the Ikwan Muslim meme, to the Muslim Brotherhood. The grandfather of all modern Islamic terrorism is the Muslim Brotherhood. If Muslim nations that are our partners have already designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, who are we to say they are not a terrorist organization?”

“We’ve got a president who believes in this. We have control of the House. We have control of the Senate. Why aren’t we banning the Muslim Brotherhood?” Kassam asked.

“Because it is the State Department’s prerogative to do so,” Gorka explained. ‘Technically the president directs the State Department to make that determination. After the DOJ, the State Department is perhaps the most politically-distorted agency in the U.S. government – 75,000 people, a vast majority of whom really do not recognize the authority of the president or the will of the American people, and are ideologically motivated to resist the new policies of the administration.”

“I just came from a meeting two days ago with diplomats from a European nation that is pushing back on the threat of Islamic terrorism, and they said nothing has changed as far as they are concerned in the treatment they receive from the State Department because the Obama holdovers are still driving policies with regard to their country,” he said.

“That’s the big lift. It’s been nine months. Unfortunately, the draining of the Swamp at the State Department has yet to be fully implemented,” he lamented.

“It’s really a function of leadership, as far as I’m concerned,” said Gorka. “You’re not going to change the views of the majority of people at an institution as large as the State Department. It’s really up to Rex Tillerson. It’s up to his putting the key individuals underneath him into positions where they can affect change and really lay down the law.”

“If you don’t agree with the policies of this administration, whether it’s on immigration stops, whether it’s on the Muslim Brotherhood being designated, you have a very simple choice: you can toe the line with the new Commander-in-Chief and the new secretary, or you can resign. It is that simple. That’s the level of determination we need to see being executed at the State Department,” he urged.

Kassam asked point-blank if Gorka was implying that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is not “currently doing the job that he’s supposed to be doing.”

“I am not satisfied with the speed with which the new winds of change have been fanned through Foggy Bottom,” Gorka replied. “I understand the problems, the obstructions. It’s almost as bad as DOJ and what A.G. Sessions has to do there. But again, it’s Month Nine. Talking to the few Trump supporters who are in important positions in these agencies, they tell me that it could be quicker. Let me just leave it at that.”

Dr. Sebastian Gorka is former Deputy Assistant to President Trump, and former National Security Editor for Breitbart News.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern.

