Rep. Ron DeSantis: Mueller’s ‘Very Dangerous’ Investigation Is ‘Not the Way the Government Is Supposed to Operate’

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding a proposed Mueller amendment to limit the special counsel investigation to between March 2015 and the present. The two also discussed tax reform in the House.

DeSantis said, “There are really no limitations to what the special counsel can do in either time or scope, and I thought that that was very dangerous. So my amendment would have limited the time–put up, or shut up if you don’t have anything on this Russia stuff. And then, it would have limited it to the campaign.”

“You can’t go back five or six years just trying to find anything on somebody,” he continued, pointing out that Comey was investigating for a year prior to Mueller, and there is zero evidence of any collusion, which was supposed to be the focus of the entire investigation in the first place.

“I think that from the day after the election,” said DeSantis, “I think the Dems and their allies in the media are like, ‘We’ve got to kneecap this guy no matter what we can do. We just have to do whatever we can.’ I think they settled on this Russian narrative. The media is so invested in it, even a little speck of dirt gets blown up.”

He added, “In this case, because the special counsel never identified a crime to investigate, he basically can just go and find anybody involved in this campaign: ‘Can we find anything on this person or that person?’ That is not the way the government is supposed to operate. And because you don’t have guardrails on this thing, it’s obviously something that is possible, and it is a distraction, and it’s just not the way it’s supposed to be done.”

