Rep. Ron DeSantis: Tax Bill ‘Should Have Been Produced Months Ago. … This Is Not the Way to Do Business’

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday regarding a proposed Mueller amendment to limit the special counsel investigation to between March 2015 and the present. He also discussed tax reform in the House.

“This bill should have been produced months ago,” said DeSantis on tax reform. “It’s frustrating. This is not the way to do business.”

advertisement

He added, “I still think we’ll pass it, but it’s frustrating. I would say we need to listen to the president about repealing the Obamacare individual mandate as part of tax reform. We get so frustrated with CBO scoring all this stuff, and they usually don’t score it right. They predict that the individual mandate would generate 300 to 400 billion dollars in savings over ten years.”

He said he did not know if that was right and added, “But we should use that to our advantage because then, that lets us do better tax reform in other parts. But then, thinking one step ahead, when the Senate and president then go to try and do the Cassidy-Graham bill in January with the next budget, you’ve taken the individual mandate off the table. That’s the whole reason CBO scores our repeal and replace bill as costing people…fewer people being insured.”

His point was that CBO scores would automatically improve without the mandate.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: