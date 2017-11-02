Schweizer Faults Jared Kushner’s Bad Judgment for Trump’s Troubles

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday to discuss former Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s link to Russians, the Mueller investigation, and other topics, including presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

Schweizer said it would be terrific news if confirmed that Congress is finally investigating Hillary Clinton and Uranium One, calling what has come from the Mueller investigation so far something of “a clown show.” He also questioned Mueller’s seeming ability and desire to go after anything from any time, as opposed to a more limited investigation.

When the subject of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump came up, Schweizer was less than impressed.

“What is the constituency right now for Jared Kushner,” said Schweizer, “what is the power base he has? The base of supporters for Trump who were his core supporters don’t like him because he has different views on a lot of policies that they do. And I think Jared Kushner was hoping that more establishment figures in Washington would embrace him because perhaps he could soften who Trump was.”

Schweizer also questioned his judgment, saying, “His judgment has been found lacking. Not only was he the one that was pushing for the firing of Jim Comey, remember, he was the one that pushed for Paul Manafort to be hired in the 2016 election.”

Schweizer said ultimately all that brought Trump was a lot of trouble.

