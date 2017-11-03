Home Depot’s Bernie Marcus on Tax Reform: Pelosi and Schumer ‘Don’t Want to See More People Hired in America’

Bernie Marcus, co-founder of Home Depot, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday about his Job Creators Network and how tax reform can benefit American businesses.

“We created Job Creators Network for one reason and one reason only,” said Marcus, “and that is exactly what the name says: to create jobs in America. More importantly, to make sure that small businesses, which really are the backbone of new jobs in America–about 75 percent of all new jobs in America are created by small businesses–and we wanted to make sure that this tax bill that comes through affects them because, after all, you are trying to create jobs.”

advertisement

He also urged listeners to visit the website TaxCutsNow.com and sign the petition. “We’re going to drop it on the front lawn of the Capitol to try to stimulate everybody to support a tax bill which we think is critically important today.”

Marcus said, “We’re losing a tremendous amount of jobs from overseas, and the small business guy is getting killed.”

He also said while he does not think there can be a “perfect” tax reform bill in this environment, he does believe much can be accomplished through a solid effort if President Trump and Republicans in Congress can get something done. He then warned of electoral catastrophe in 2018 if they do not.

Marcus also pointed out that while the media and people are distracted by the president’s tweets, they are not paying attention to how many regulations he is rolling back, and each of those regulations are job killers.

He urged Democrats to go along with a final plan and blasted Democrat leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer. “I don’t understand Nancy Pelosi. I don’t understand Schumer,” he said, “They don’t want to see more people hired in America. It’s incredible to me. Nancy Pelosi thinks this is going to cost jobs. My God, in my career I’ve created thousands of jobs. Nancy Pelosi has never created a single job in her life.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: