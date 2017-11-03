RNC’s McEnany: DNC Scandal ‘Pathetic;’ Exposes Hillary as ‘Corrupt, Selfish’ and ‘Entitled’

RNC Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany discussed the GOP Tax Reform plan and Donna Brazile’s admission that the DNC rigged the 2016 Democratic primary for Hillary Clinton with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Friday.

McEnany said Brazile exposed “a candidate that we knew for so long was corrupt, selfish, entitled – this was supposed to be a coronation, there was never supposed to be a challenge from the Left in the form of Bernie Sanders. This was about Hillary Clinton wearing the crown of Democratic nominee and not letting anyone get in the way.”

advertisement

McEnany continued, “She was willing to be corrupt in the process, potentially violate campaign finance laws. She was laundering money paying off the DNC’s debt. Money was coming into the DNC from donors in this joint fundraising endeavor that was then being spiked in the backend to Hillary Clinton. It was a laundering scheme.”

“It was corruption at its height and it was really quite pathetic,” she concluded.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: