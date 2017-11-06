Gainor: Media ‘Did Everything They Could to Silence’ Donna Brazile’s Complaints of Rigging

Media Research Center Vice President of Business and Culture Dan Gainor joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Stephen K. Bannon on Monday to discuss the media’s failure to connect the New York City terror attack to radical Islam. He also talked about the major networks’ virtual silence about Donna Brazile’s claim of Democrat primary rigging in 2016.

“They did everything they could to silence the Donna Brazile complaints. That’s because they don’t want anybody attacking Hillary Clinton,” said Gainor.

“It’s pretty funny how quickly they went from liking Donna Brazile to hating her – liking the fact that she had been the one who leaked information during the debates to help Hillary Clinton. Oh, but now, she’s personae non-gratae; she’s criticizing Hillary Clinton,” added Gainor.

“This is what they do,” he said. “You’re a nobody until you criticize the right, and you’re a nobody until you attack Donald Trump, whether you’re a mayor in Puerto Rico or somebody floating around in the back benches of Capitol Hill.”

Regarding the 2016 Democratic primary, Gainor said, “If you watched the campaign at all, it was clear that the fix was in.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

