Jill Vogel: VA Dems Focused on Division over Issues Because ‘They Don’t Have Solutions’

Virginia Sen. Jill Vogel, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of the commonwealth, joined SiriusXM host Rebecca Mansour on Breitbart News Sunday to discuss the Virginia election. Vogel is on the Republican ticket with Ed Gillespie, who is running for governor, and John Adams, vying for attorney general.

Vogel called the contrast between the Democrat and Republican campaigns in Virginia “shocking.”

The race was rocked by an extremely inflammatory campaign ad linked to the Northam campaign that portrayed a pickup truck, adorned with a Confederate-flag and a Gillespie bumper sticker, chasing down the children of immigrants and Muslims.

Vogel blasted Democrats for their divisiveness and failure to talk about solutions.

“What people are desperate for, not just in Virginia but in this country,” said Vogel, “are people who will have a positive vision, who will actually speak to the issues that truly matter–the issues that are real issues in Virginia right now–like real gang violence, public safety, the issue of protecting history in Virginia with our monuments, some of the things that in our race in Virginia, like the economy and jobs, these are the things that have defined these races. Yet the Democrats won’t talk about that because they don’t have solutions, and they don’t want to.”

