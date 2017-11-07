Bannon: China Is ‘an Enemy of Incalculable Power, Not a Strategic Partner and We Have to Understand That’

Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM co-hosts Alex Marlow and Raheem Kassam on Tuesday and discussed China and U.S. relations and their strategic vision at length.

Said Bannon said of a recent speech by Chinese President, Xi Jinping, “His three-and-a-half hour speech a couple weeks ago was the single most important political speech of the 21st century. I think you could actually argue that years from now people might say it started there. Because he fundamentally went through how the Chinese Confuscious mercantilist authoritative model has beaten the West.”

“It’s their world now,” he continued. “They’re a hegemonic power. It’s not that they’re rising to be a hegemonic power. It’s not that what they always wanted to be was considered a great power along with the United States and Russia. They’re saying, hey, the game’s over. And by the way there are five things the Chinese are doing right now, one is called Plan 2025, which they will dominate, they laid this pout a few years ago. They will dominate ten separate industries, including robotics, artificial intelligence, chip manufacturing, all by the year 2525 and they’re very far down the road in doing that.”

“Number two,’ said Bannon, “is one belt, one road, where they’re taking the geopolitical strategies of this guy named Mackinder, a Scottish guy and Mahan, who was this great theoretician in America that laid out what the British did in sea power. The Chinese are doing it. They’re tying together the central Asian countries with this Old Silk road. The World Island, who controls central Asia controls the world.”

Bannon then addressed China and financial technology, saying, “They’re really working out to become the world’s reserve currency and also have financial technology that the United States cannot de-couple them from the world’s capital markets, which is our one point of leverage.”

The last is the 5G,” he continued, “they’re leading in the rollout of 5G and will have 5G way before the United States will have 5G. So, thy will dominate in technology that way.”

Bannon called it “awe-inspiring” and said China is “in your face in doing it.” He faulted the Bush’s and “that whole group” who insisted China would liberalize and become a free market democracy if we gave them favorable trade deals. Bannon called the strategy “dead wrong.”

“We have an enemy of incalculable power and they’re not a strategic partner. They are an enemy and we have to understand that,” said Bannon.

The full audio is available below.

