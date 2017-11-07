Pat Caddell: U.S. Anti-Establishment Uprising Getting ‘Stronger, Not Weaker’

Pollster and political analyst Pat Caddell joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Stephen K. Bannon on Tuesday to discuss the 2016 election and politics in America today.

“I think it’s actually a bigger revolution than the Trump revolution,” said Caddell. “I think he’s the most obvious example of what I wrote a year ago … when I said the real November surprise was the uprising of the American people.”

“That uprising,” he continued, “is continual. It’s never covered. It’s never discussed. When I look at the data on this, it is, if anything, stronger, not weaker, and it is continuing to metamorphosize.”

Caddell pointed out that America unites around the feeling that the establishment has rigged the system against them. President Trump’s victory proved to people that they could beat the establishment and actually win.

“People believe the system is corrupt and against them, and guess what: they’re right,” he said.

