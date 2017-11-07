Klukowski: Gillespie Victory in Virginia Would Vindicate Trump #MAGA Agenda

WASHINGTON, DC – Breitbart News Senior Legal Editor Ken Klukowski joined SiriusXM host Stephen K. Bannon Monday on Breitbart News Daily, making the case that if Ed Gillespie wins the race for Virginia governor, it could be a bell weather sign that purple states like Virginia are rallying to President Trump’s #MAGA agenda.

Bannon—executive chairman of Breitbart News—pointed out that GOP nominee Gillespie had trailed by as many as 17 points behind Democrat Ralph Northam, but was now in a statistical tie with his opponent in the polls.

Klukowski’s written analysis explained how Gillespie came roaring back in the polls when he focused his campaign’s attention on immigration, pushing back against leftist attempts to abolish historical references and monuments, and aspects of the Make America Great Again agenda that helped propel Donald Trump to the White House.

With swing voters possibly inclined toward Gillespie on issues like job creation, economic development, and cutting regulations—and with all those factors already baked into the political equation—the race for Virginia governor now becomes a competition for both candidates to turn out their party bases.

“If the Republican base turns out supporting Gillespie and his ticket, it’s going to be a Republican sweep in Virginia,” asserted Klukowski, adding that a Gillespie win should also carry the rest of the statewide ticket: Jill Vogel for lieutenant governor, and John Adams for attorney general.

“A Republican victory in Virginia would be a vindication of President Trump’s agenda,” Klukowski continued. “Gillespie’s focus in the campaign’s final couple weeks on immigration, protecting historical monuments, and individual rights is in harmony with the president’s positions.”

“And as Gillespie focused on those positions he has come from behind to potentially take the lead in the final days,” he concluded.

