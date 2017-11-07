‘Winning’: SiriusXM Patriot Looks Back in Celebration at Trump’s Historic Victory

SiriusXM Patriot will present “Winning” on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at 2 p.m. Eastern. “Winning” is a celebration of the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s historic 2016 election win over Democrat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th President of the United States.

The special will include a look back at Election Day 2016 through the eyes of SiriusXM Patriot’s Alex Marlow, David Webb, Andrew Wilkow, and Cam Edwards in a special radio documentary.

“Winning” will include Alex Marlow’s Breitbart News Daily 2016 Election Day interview with Trump, as well as audio from Patriot’s Election Night broadcast, “The Battle for 270,” and Steve Bannon’s interview on Breitbart News Daily the morning of November 9, 2016.

All of the hosts will give insight on the turning points of Election Night and when they realized Trump would defeat Clinton.

“Winning” premieres Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern, with replays at 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

A promo for the special is below: