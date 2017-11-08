Jason Miller: Uninspiring ‘Go Along to Get Along’ GOP Candidates like Ed Gillespie Will Lose in 2018

CNN political commentator and President Trump’s former campaign communications director, Jason Miller, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday to discuss the first anniversary of the president’s election victory and Tuesday’s election results in Virginia.

Miller said, “Trump fundamentally fired people up and got them excited. When you talk about the Trump voter, this isn’t just a Republican voter. These are independents. These are Democrats. And the problem with what we saw last night is that the Trump voters … are pretty danged smart. They can tell if someone believes fundamentally in their agenda and what they’re trying to accomplish and if someone’s either an eleventh-hour convert or if they’re just paying lip service to it; then, they’re not going to show up and vote for him.”

Miller said if Republicans want Trump voters to show up and vote in 2018, Congress needs to take action on issues like ending DACA, the wall, NAFTA, repealing Obamacare and the Iran deal–all things Trump talked about during the 2016 campaign.

He also faulted the Ed Gillespie campaign for a seeming lack of energy and enthusiasm akin to what the Trump 2016 campaign displayed.

“If we keep picking these candidates that kind of want to go along to get along, who don’t inspire anybody, we’re going to see last night over and over,” said Miller.

