‘Winning’: SiriusXM 2016 Special Features Alex Marlow’s Breitbart News Daily Interviews with Trump and Bannon

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow took part in a SiriusXM Patriot Channel presentation titled Winning, which commemorates the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s historic 2016 election victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th President of the United States.

The special radio documentary includes a look back at Election Day 2016 through the eyes of SiriusXM Patriot’s Alex Marlow, David Webb, Andrew Wilkow, and Cam Edwards.

The documentary prominently features Marlow’s interview with then-candidate Donald Trump on Election Day and Marlow’s interview with former Trump campaign CEO and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on the day after the historic victory.

The audio below also includes Marlow’s reflection on events one year later.

Winning premiered on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Eastern, with replays at 9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125.

Listen to the fascinating and exclusive 18-minute audio below of Marlow’s segments: