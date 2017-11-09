Frequent ‘Breitbart News Daily’ Caller Gives Up on #MAGA, Plans to Leave U.S.

A frequent Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM caller, Eric from Pennsylvania, told host Alex Marlow on Thursday, “I’m actually moving out of the country, Alex,” adding that he’s relocating “overseas to live” because of frustration with Washington’s failure to pass President Trump’s agenda.

He said he was at polling stations in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and “didn’t hear nothing about health care.” He added, “I heard three topics. The first one was the Congress, the Senate, and the House – a lot of complaints about them messing around with the Trump agenda.”

“The second thing I heard was about Jeff Sessions,” he continued, “and not taking care of corruption. You’ve got to remember Trump hammered that hard when he ran for president. He named everyone: Bergdahl, Hillary, you name it, Lois Lerner – he named all of them.” Eric seemed frustrated that some have not been prosecuted.

He said the third thing he heard about most was that people’s children still cannot find jobs in central Pennsylvania. “We keep hearing how great the economy is. We’re not feeling it in central Pennsylvania,” said Eric.

“I’m really concerned about what’s going on with the President Trump administration. I feel they’re out of touch,” he added.

