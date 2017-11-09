Rep. Matt Gaetz: ‘Unaccountable Special Prosecutor with Clear Conflicts of Interest’ Puts America at Risk of ‘Coup d’etat’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) joined SiriusXM host Alex Marlow on Thursday’s Breitbart News Daily to talk about tax reform, which he called a “work in progress.” He also discussed his call for the removal of Robert Mueller as special counsel in the investigation of Russian influence on the 2016 election.

“It absolutely must become law because we have to deliver on the Trump agenda,” Gaetz said of tax reform. “We’re already seeing consumer confidence and business confidence and investor confidence rise in anticipation of the great work that the president’s doing. Regulatory reform and tax reform are cornerstones of that work.“

“I think we’re further ahead on the corporate side, cutting the corporate tax rate to 20 percent, repatriating assets that are currently overseas. That’s really the reform that’s going to lead to the wage growth that we never saw in the Obama economy,” he predicted.

“I think we’ve got some work still to do on the individual side, making sure we really drive these reforms to regular folks who just want to play by the rules and move their families ahead, without all the cutouts and giveaways that too many special interests have gotten in Washington over the last several generations,” said Gaetz.

Gaetz agreed with Marlow that tax reform and the attendant economic growth could be a “signature thing for the Republicans to run on in 2018.”

“All of the elements you describe – low unemployment, high growth, people’s pension plans and retirement plans doing better in the stock market – that’s all just a consequence of the first piece of regulatory reform,” he told Marlow. “Imagine how much we can supercharge the economy and really deliver on the improvement of the quality of life that the president promised when we actually pass. So I’m confident the House of Representatives will pass a tax cut that the president will support, but gosh, when I look over there at the United States Senate, I don’t know if those guys and gals could pass a Mother’s Day resolution these days.”

Marlow suggested the Republican establishment was trying to “run out the clock” on Trump’s presidency, delaying the passage of legislation that would improve the president’s standing with the public in the hope that an impeachment drama might remove him from office or that he will lose his re-election bid in 2020.

“We’re at a real risk, Andrew, of a coup d’etat in this country if we allow an unaccountable special prosecutor with clear conflicts of interest to spend more than a year undermining the duly elected President of the United States. It’s ludicrous,” Gaetz replied.

“That’s one of the reasons I have called for Mueller to be removed as the special counsel,” he continued. “As early as 2009, we knew that Russia was using bribery and extortion to undermine our uranium assets. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that just about that time, you’ve got hundreds of thousands of dollars going to Bill Clinton, and you’ve got Hillary Clinton at the State Department not saying peep as we put our national security at risk.”

“If Bob Mueller was really doing his job over there at the FBI, we would have had this information before the Congress and the American people, and we would not have given Russia this foothold in our uranium profile here in the United States,” he charged. “I think Mueller has got to go.”

“We’ve also called on a special counsel to investigate the Uranium One deal and the Fusion GPS dossier,” Gaetz added. “It’s important for the American people to know the current folks over at the Justice Department cannot possibly investigate Fusion GPS and Uranium One, these two massive scandals of Russians working with the Democrats, because too many people over there at the FBI may be involved – may be, either through their acts or through their omissions, culpable for some of this conduct. That’s why we need a special prosecutor to investigate the real crimes from the real criminals. It all is going to lead back to the Clinton Foundation.”

“We need more members of Congress to speak out about the erosion of rule of law that will happen if we allow Mueller to continue. That’s what I think will bring sufficient pressure to bear to alter the path we’re currently on that’s unfairly, and without any evidence, undermining the president. And we’re a year into his term! I mean, this is ridiculous. Are we going to spend the entire first term of Donald Trump with these innuendoes and suspicions? It’s absolutely counterproductive to the quality of life of the American people,” he exclaimed.

“The context that I think is appropriate here is the law firm Mueller worked at; 97 percent of the donations they made in the 2016 presidential campaign went to Hillary Clinton. That’s interesting context. Then Mueller goes and hires lawyers who actually worked for Hillary Clinton fighting against Freedom of Information Act requests. Why would someone do that? That’s just an obvious conflict. Why would James Comey go and leak information through his Columbia law professor buddy to get Bob Mueller appointed, his longtime friend, as the special prosecutor? That makes absolutely no sense,” said Gaetz.

“To me, the obvious conflict of interest – and I’m a lawyer; I serve on the Judiciary Committee – is that Bob Mueller was there at the FBI while we were getting information about Russia’s attempts to influence our uranium assets, to acquire our uranium assets, and either through malfeasance or through negligence, Mueller did nothing as a consequence,” he declared.

“We’re going to find out that the motion that sealed the testimony of our informant in Russia was actually signed on a signature block that had Rod Rosenstein’s name on the signature block. If Rosenstein as a U.S. attorney was involved in depriving the Congress and the American people of the information that would have exposed this scandal, how possibly can these people be the ones that are now looking into the president while the president is pointing out the real scandals from the real criminals?” he asked.

Marlow found it absurd that multiple long-term investigations are running on the Trump 2016 campaign, with little to show for the effort, while no investigations are conducted into Uranium One or Fusion GPS.

“It truly is, and it’s why we have to get a special counsel appointed to look into those matters. We cannot have the current folks over there at the Department of Justice do that work. They’re all inherently conflicted,” Gaetz agreed.

“We have got to put this silly Russia narrative with President Trump behind us as a country,” he urged. “This is an improving quality of life for the American people. It’s not leading to a more robust economy or stronger rule of law. At the same time, Russia really has influence over 20 percent of our uranium assets? We’ve got to do more than find out whose fault it was. We’ve got to actually make sure that that doesn’t undermine our national security.”

“I mean, for goodness sakes, when we look at what’s going on in the world with North Korea, with Iran, there’s never been a time where it’s been more important to make sure that we’re not making nuclear proliferation easier. That’s why we’ve got to get this special counsel appointed,” he advised.

