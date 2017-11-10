Former Navy SEAL Ryan Parrot: ‘The Job for Americans Is to Make Sure We Never Forget’

Ryan “Birdman” Parrot, former Navy SEAL and founder and CEO of the non-profit Sons of the Flag joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow to discuss his organization’s mission, as well as specific veterans’ issues his organization helps address and Veterans Day in general.

Asked about celebrating Veterans Day, Parrot said on Friday, “We celebrate it by raising money for specific veterans who have been burned – and firefighters – but if you’re looking for something bold to do, go to a local cemetery and look at the soldiers who are sitting in that cemetery. You might not know that there are soldiers in that cemetery that are laid to rest and they may not have family to come check on them anymore. The job for Americans is to make sure that we never forget.”

More information on Sons of the Flag is available here. Below is an excerpt from their mission statement.

Ryan realized that traumatic burns significantly impact not only the military community, but fire fighters, first-responders and civilians as well. Feeling called to help, Ryan established Sons of the Flag. Sons of the Flag, a non-profit organization, founded in 2012, is vigilantly committed to supporting military, first responder, and civilian burn survivors by providing funding for innovative research, Fellowships for doctors to further their training in treating burn survivors, educational opportunities, and support for those impacted by a traumatic burn. To that end, Sons of the Flag brings together passionate community leaders, pioneering physicians, experienced military service members, dedicated first responders and purposeful civilians to complete the mission. To date, Sons of the Flag has funded Medical Fellowships at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston and UT Southwestern in Dallas, supported Burn Units and the staff who work there all over the country, financially supported Pediatric Burn Camps all over the country, established a Fire-Fighter led National Task Force, and funded many individual Burn Survivor requests for help.

The need is immense, the injuries are life-long, and our commitment is unwavering.

The full interview can be heard below.

