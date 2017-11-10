Steve Bannon to Host ‘Breitbart News Saturday’ on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125

Breitbart News Executive Chairman and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will host this weekend’s edition of Breitbart News Saturday, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Stay tuned for a list of guests and topics as they develop.

advertisement

Follow Breitbart News on Twitter for live updates during the show. Listeners may call the show at 866-957-2874.