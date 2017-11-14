Tea Party Leader Jenny Beth Martin on Hannity Ad Boycott: Left Seeks to Shut Down Debate and ‘Punish’ Anyone Who Disagrees with Them

Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of Tea Party Patriots spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Tuesday regarding companies, including Keurig, pulling their ads from Sean Hannity’s TV show over an interview with Judge Roy Moore.

Keurig’s decision created significant pushback from Hannity supporters.

“It isn’t even about the interview that Sean Hannity did. They’re choosing that as an excuse because they don’t like the things that Sean Hannity says,” Martin offered.

As to the shutting down of discourse, Martin said, “I think it creates a very, very serious problem in our country because the left wants to – they don’t like hearing things they disagree with. They don’t want to have the same kind of political debate that makes our country healthy. They want to just shut it down. ‘I disagree with you. I don’t want to hear it. I want to shut it down and punish anyone who is in any way associated with you and that is not what we need happening in our country.”

“We need more civilized debate in our country,” Martin continued. “We need to be able to debate the issues and also to be able to remember that when we’re debating issues, that doesn’t mean that people who have opposing views to ours are evil, or our enemies.”

