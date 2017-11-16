Rep. DeSantis Argues for Repeal of the Obamacare Mandate in House Tax Bill

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Alex Marlow as the House prepares to vote on a tax reform bill Thursday. He also discussed the prospect of Attorney General Sessions launching an investigation into Hillary Clinton and Uranium One.

As for doing away with the Obamacare individual mandate in a tax bill, DeSantis said, “The reason that we’ve been given is that it complicates tax reform in the House, that there are certain members who think that adding an Obamacare mandate repeal is, quote ‘a bridge too far.'”

advertisement

“But here’s the problem with that,” he continued. “Everyone in the party, without exception, campaigned on saying Obamacare was bad. And if you look at Obamacare, as unpopular as it may have been, the most unpopular provision by far was the individual mandate penalty slash tax after the Roberts decision where you may be someone making 45 grand a year, struggling, and the government telling you you’ve got to buy an Obamacare plan. Otherwise, we’re going to fine you. We’re going to tax you for that.”

Added DeSantis, “That enrages the American people, so you really, literally, are relieving a burden off the American people, and then, because of the quirky way all this stuff is scored, you’re getting a windfall that you can then plow into doing more tax relief for the American people.”

DeSantis said that it would not only relieve the Obamacare burden, but might allow for even more tax reform, allowing them to “give everybody a tax cut.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: