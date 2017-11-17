Pat Caddell: GOP Establishment Will Blame Bannon If Roy Moore Loses

Pollster and political analyst Pat Caddell joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Friday to discuss Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee’s rigging of the 2016 Democratic primary, Bill Clinton’s infamous past, and the Alabama Senate race.

Asked what a Roy Moore loss would mean for what Kassam termed “the Bannon revolution,” Caddell responded, “As I said when we were talking about it, they’re going to make him, they’re going to say it’s his fault,” referencing Steve Bannon. “He wasn’t for Judge Moore at first, as I understand it, to begin with. He was for Mo Brooks.”

