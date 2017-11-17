Gohmert Credits Bannon for Trying to Keep GOP from Running and Hiding from the Fight in Alabama

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) joined pollster Pat Caddell and Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Steve Bannon on Friday to discuss recent allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Judge Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

Asked if it looked like a weaponized hit from the Republican establishment, Gohmert said, “It hit me this week when I had a conservative who does reporting say, ‘You know what really gets me? We really needed Bannon to help in this fight, and now it’s going to hurt him. It’s going to destroy his ability to raise money and get good candidates. We really needed Steve.’ And that’s when it hit me, ‘Oh, my gosh, this wasn’t just to take out Moore; this was to take out Bannon. Holy cow!’ You bet. That’s what really makes sense.”

advertisement

Gohmert said to Bannon, “You’ve seen it. You’ve tried to talk them [Republicans] out of the tall grass. You’ve tried to run them out of the tall grass,” adding that it is a major problem that Republicans too often run away from a fight, pointing out how difficult it is to defend oneself against accusations that are made decades after the behavior allegedly occurred.

Gohmert said the GOP establishment would rather lose the majority than have someone like Roy Moore, or others they are not going to be able to control, in Washington. “It really is sad what we do to our own Party,” said Gohmert.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: