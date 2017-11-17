David Horowitz Questions Timing of Attempted ‘Political Assassination’ of Roy Moore

Freedom Center founder David Horowitz spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Steve Bannon on Friday regarding the recent attempted “political assassination” of Judge Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race.

“The most important fight now is within the Republican Party because Republicans head for the tall grass whenever anybody is under attack,” said Horowitz.

advertisement

“They distance themselves, as is what’s happening with Roy Moore now,” he added.

“Whether you like Roy Moore or not, this is a political assassination. It’s got that written all over it. It’s guilt by accusation. The timing tells you it was done for this purpose, and you have all these Republicans running for the tall grass,” Horowitz said.

He went on to point out that Anthony Weiner ran for mayor of New York City with the support of the whole Democratic Party even after having been exposed as a sexual harasser.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: