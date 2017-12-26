Media Research Center (MRC) Vice President of Business and Culture Dan Gainor joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Tuesday to discuss NewsBusters Year-in-Review: The Most Outrageous Quotes of 2017 Part I, a collection of “the most obnoxious liberal bias” in 2017.

The first item is part of a year-end series from MRC: “In upcoming days, we’ll be showcasing the most horrendous anti-conservative quotes of the year, the worst freak-outs over Donald Trump, the stupidest analysis of the year, and the most obnoxious celebrity quotes of 2017.”

The introductory item features Chris Matthews, Matt Lauer, and Rachel Maddow, among several others. Gainor discussed the project with Kassam in the audio clip below.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: