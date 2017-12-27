Heartland Institute’s Jesse Hathaway Addresses Surging Consumer Confidence Under Trump’s Policies

Managing editor of The Heartland Institute’s Budget & Tax News, Jesse Hathaway, joined Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday to discuss America’s economic upswing bolstered by tax cuts and high consumer confidence. He also discussed how trade lawsuits against foreign competitors are up in 2017.

While the full implications of the recent tax reform have yet to kick in, regarding consumer confidence, Hathaway said, “With economics, there’s definitely a psychological aspect to it. So if people are feeling like they’re better off, they are more likely to go out and spend, as opposed to putting money under the bed or, even worse, just sending that money off to Washington,” where Hathaway implied it would be wasted.

They then went on to discuss retail figures and the impact of e-commerce on more traditional models based on physical locations like shopping malls and how those changes may impact American society.

Hathaway said he does not think location shopping is going away but is changing from product to service-based models, and some people will continue to prefer shopping locally, as opposed to online, after all.

