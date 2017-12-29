Former Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam Discusses New Rules of Engagement in Afghanistan

PUL-E ALAM, AFGHANISTAN - MARCH 29: 1LT Eric Cannon (R) from Dothan, Alabama, SPC Brian Daniels (C) from Sacremento, California and SGT Alexander Forst from Mason, Ohio with the U.S. Army's 2nd Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division keep watch during a patrol outside of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank on March 29, 2014 near Pul-e Alam, Afghanistan. The primary mission of soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division stationed at FOB Shank is to advise and assist Afghan National Security Forces in the region. The soldiers continue to patrol outside the FOB in an effort to decrease rocket attacks on the FOB from the nearby villages. Security is at a heightened state throughout Afghanistan as the nation prepares for the April 5th presidential election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images/AFP
Jonathan Gilliam, former Navy SEAL, FBI special agent, and author of Sheep No More: The Art of Awareness and Attack Survivalspoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Steve Bannon on Friday regarding the Trump administration’s new rules of engagement in Afghanistan.

The rules are already being credited with saving lives and increasing the effectiveness of the war effort, as addressed in a Breitbart News report: “Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, Gold Star father Billy Vaughn praised the loosened rules of engagement President Donald Trump authorized Defense Secretary James Mattis to operate with.”

Gilliam told Bannon on Friday that there are two key aspects in the new rules of engagement, saying, “One is proximity. The bad guy doesn’t have to be actually engaged with our forces to be taken out. So they can be a long ways off. If we know they’re bad, we can go get them.”

He added that it is hard to believe such a rule was not in place before, adding that the other change involves embedding American advisers with allied troops. “It’s an unbelievable force multiplier,” he said. “Ultimately, that’s what they [allied troops] lack when they go in the field, is direction,” Gilliam said.

“Our people are able to give them better direction, ” he concluded.

