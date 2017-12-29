Former Navy SEAL Jonathan Gilliam Discusses New Rules of Engagement in Afghanistan

Jonathan Gilliam, former Navy SEAL, FBI special agent, and author of Sheep No More: The Art of Awareness and Attack Survival, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Steve Bannon on Friday regarding the Trump administration’s new rules of engagement in Afghanistan.

The rules are already being credited with saving lives and increasing the effectiveness of the war effort, as addressed in a Breitbart News report: “Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, Gold Star father Billy Vaughn praised the loosened rules of engagement President Donald Trump authorized Defense Secretary James Mattis to operate with.”

Gilliam told Bannon on Friday that there are two key aspects in the new rules of engagement, saying, “One is proximity. The bad guy doesn’t have to be actually engaged with our forces to be taken out. So they can be a long ways off. If we know they’re bad, we can go get them.”

He added that it is hard to believe such a rule was not in place before, adding that the other change involves embedding American advisers with allied troops. “It’s an unbelievable force multiplier,” he said. “Ultimately, that’s what they [allied troops] lack when they go in the field, is direction,” Gilliam said.

“Our people are able to give them better direction, ” he concluded.

