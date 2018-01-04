Sonnie Johnson Announces ‘Sonnie’s Corner,’ New SiriusXM Patriot Show at 1 PM on Saturdays

Conservative commentator Sonnie Johnson spoke with SiriusXM host Steve Bannon on Thursday, announcing her new radio show, Sonnie’s Corner, beginning the weekend of January 6, 2018, on SiriusXM Patriot 125 at 1 PM on Saturday.

“One of the things I like to do,” said Johnson, “is defend ideas, not people.” She also joked about how fitting the current cold spell is, as black progressives have told her “Hell would freeze over” before she got a radio show on Breitbart.

“There is a specific type of black person that is allowed in what I would call the mainstream arena and I don’t fit that mold and I’m fine with that,” Johnson said, promising to bring a fresh perspective from a black woman in her new show.

Johnson said NFL great Burgess Owens and “Fox News voice” Lawrence Jones III will join her for her inaugural Saturday show.

The for Saturday broadcast will be Saturday, January 6 at 1 PM on SiriusXM Patriot 125.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

LISTEN: