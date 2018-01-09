The 75th Golden Globe Awards amounted to “the Oprah 2020 exploratory launch,” said Breitbart News’s Patrick Courrielche, further describing the award show as “the left’s version of CPAC.” The right must not underestimate Oprah Winfrey’s political potential, he warned.

Courrielche offered his analysis of Winfrey’s political potential and the broader political impact of Hollywood during Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with Breitbart News’s Chairman Stephen K. Bannon and Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

“What I think we saw last night was the Oprah 2020 exploratory launch,” said Courrielche. “I think it’s unquestionable, if you just look at what does it look it like when someone is running. My first indication that she was going to be running was when she was an addition to CBS’s 60 Minutes. When she came into that it was less than two weeks after the inauguration, and she didn’t have much of a national spotlight or platform. And she comes into 60 Minutes, and she’s announced to be a regular contributor there. Her first episode is on Trump and divided America. So she sits with red states and blue states, so if you watch that segment you see what she’s doing. In general, what we saw last night was the left’s version of CPAC. It was a full-blown advertiser-funded, NBC-sponsored, foreign-press bolstered push. I think it’s undeniable.”

Winfrey should not be underestimated by Republicans or the broader right, said Courrielche: “We are talking about a powerhouse who has 100% name recognition that is definitely exploring the idea of becoming president.”

“[Winfrey] is someone the right needs to take seriously,” said Courrielche. “Trump needs to be delivering on his promises 100%. And if he’s put into a position where he’s delivering on his promises, it’s going to make her job that much harder.”

Forthcoming Hollywood and entertainment industry award shows, said Courrielche, amount to an ongoing left-wing and partisan Democrat political messaging campaign: “We have [Screen Actors Guild] Awards, Oscars, each one is going to be another [left-wing] CPAC building toward promoting this person to be the next candidate.”

Bannon described 2017’s Golden Globes Awards as “a beginning of a political movement,” framing the event’s tone as vengeful and drawing historical parallels to the excesses of the French Revolution. He compared the all black-clad Golden Globes audience to the somber black attire of Oliver Cromwell and the Puritans.

“Last night I saw a beginning of a political movement — not just ‘Me Too,’ I call it ‘The End of the Patriarchy,’” said Bannon. “It looked like Cromwell up there, right? All in the dark. If you put a guillotine up there, they’d have been taking some heads off.”

Courrielche replied, “You see grown men wearing pins that they are basically saying that their time was up. Every man up there was basically saying that their time was up. That was the name of this movement.”

Bannon asked if this new “Time’s Up movement” is broader than “Me Too.”

Courrielche explained, “The initial position was that ‘time is up’ to end sexual harassment in Hollywood, but as you heard through the award show last night, as it started to build, it was ‘time is up’ for men being in control and a woman [is] now taking the reins. So when you look at everything, when you look at CBS and [Oprah’s] involvement with 60 Minutes, you look at NBC’s tweet last night saying ‘this is our next president that we’re proud of,’ when you look at the overall messaging of the show itself, everything is pushing towards a woman Democratic candidate [in 2020]… It’s going to be a woman.”

At the start of the interview, Mansour noted Bannon’s argument that the 2020 election cycle might have started with Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech because it “could have been the reset the Democrats were looking for.” She described Winfrey’s address as a “unifying” message following all the “bitterness” of the award show’s “funereal” atmosphere.

“There was a lot of bitterness in the ceremony. It was very awkward. Everybody was dressed in black; it felt very funereal. And the Golden Globes traditionally are the fun [awards], where it’s like a dinner and they all kind of laugh and giggle and it’s a bit more informal than the Academy Awards,” said Mansour.

However, this year’s Golden Globes “was just a terrible atmosphere in terms of how somber it was,” she continued. “There was a bitterness in the air. You heard it with the Natalie Portman [comment], where she listed the male directors [as], ‘the all-male nominees,’ [with] that look on her face where she was just ready to spit nails. But then Oprah had this message that seemed very unifying, especially at the end when she said that ‘a new day is dawning,’ and when that day finally arrives it’ll be because of brave women and ‘phenomenal men,’ so it united everybody.”

