Mansour: Trump ‘Has Governed Completely as a Pro-Lifer,’ Unlike Other GOP Presidents

President Donald Trump “has governed completely as a pro-lifer” and has “given the pro-life movement everything he could,” said Breitbart News’s Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight .

Mansour made these remarks while discussing Friday’s annual pro-life March for Life in Washington, D.C.

“Ever since Roe v. Wade became the law of the land by fiat, by Supreme Court justices legislating from the bench,” said Mansour, “pro-lifers from around the country come to Washington, D.C., to peacefully petition the government on behalf of the unborn and the millions that we will never know.”

“It’s very hopeful to me to see this happen again and again, to show that we do not forget this issue,” she said, expressing admiration for the dedication of the pro-life movement in coming to the nation’s capital every January on the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision despite the “awful weather” and the news media’s blackout of their protests.

“It’s remarkable to see these young people come here,” said Mansour, noting the predominance of college and high school students among the participants. “This is the future of our country and the future of the pro-life movement.”

Describing her personal connection to the March, Mansour said, “The first time in my life that I ever went to Washington, D.C., was when I was nineteen years old and participated in a March for Life.”

Mansour noted that President Trump is making history by addressing this year’s March for Life. Despite her earlier reservations about the sincerity of his opposition to abortion, Mansour said that the president’s actions towards the issue are a better metric for evaluating his pro-life bona fides.

“For the first time in history, a sitting President of the United States will address the March for Life,” said Mansour. “And that president is, of course, President Donald Trump. Donald Trump, I’ve got to tell you, I’m not entirely certain that he is pro-life personally. To be perfectly honest, I never quite bought that he was pro-life when he said that he was during the election, during the primaries. I always kind of figured he’s just saying that. But, I will tell you this, he has governed completely as a pro-lifer. He has given the pro-life movement everything he could. He has given social conservatives everything he could. This is a guy who has stood up for conservatives and has governed like a conservative more than we’ve seen since Ronald Reagan.”

Members of the ostensibly conservative “Never Trump” movement, added Mansour, look foolish in the light of Trump’s conservative governance: “The Never Trumpers who belittled this man — who laughed at him, thought he was just completely lying to us, snowballing us — you know what? You guys have egg on your face because this man has fulfilled his promises when it comes to pro-lifers, when it comes to the social conservatives. He has stood with us completely and defended the religious communities in this country.”

Mansour illustrated the primacy of behavior over attitude with a biblical anecdote, drawing on Christ’s Parable of the Two Sons.

“I’ve often been reminded of the Parable of the Two Sons,” said Mansour. “This is from the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus said, ‘What do you think? There was a man who had two sons. He went to the first and said, “Son, go and work today in the vineyard.” “I will not,” the son answered. But later he changed his mind, and he went. Then the father went to the other son, and he said the same thing. That son answered, “I will, sir,” but he did not go. Which of the two did what his father wanted?’ Of course, the crowd answered, ‘The first. The one that said no, but then went and did it.’ And Jesus used that parable to explain how the sinners often are the ones fulfilling what God has asked, who will enter the Kingdom of God, as he said, ahead of the others who say, ‘Yes,’ but actually don’t do it.”

Trump has “completely stood with the religious community” where previous Republican presidents had not, noted Mansour: “There’s all sorts of stuff in the news about Donald Trump — all sorts of stories about porn stars, this, that, and the other thing, these sensational things to try to smear and besmirch the man’s record and character. I have no doubt that he’s very venal and that he’s done things in his past that we would look askance at, but what I look at is what the man’s actions are in office, and I see a man that has stood completely with the religious community in this country and has basically defended them in places where other Republican presidents, who claim to be Christian and who actually seem to be very upright, didn’t.”

“So I’ve got to say, thank you very much President Trump for what you’re doing,” concluded Mansour.

Trump is scheduled to address Friday’s March for Life rally via TV feed around 12:15 PM ET.

Breitbart News Tonight airs Monday through Friday on SiriusXM’s Patriot channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific).

