“We don’t owe illegal aliens anything. Why do people feel that we owe them anything?” asked Angel Mom Agnes Gibboney on Tuesday, reflecting on how she will soon commemorate her late son’s birthday at his grave. Her son, Ronald da Silva, was murdered in 2007 in El Monte, California, by an illegal immigrant gang member.

Gibboney joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, hosted by Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak, to share her views of ongoing Capitol Hill negotiations pertaining to the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy and broader immigration and border security issues.

“In five days, my son would have been 45 years old,” said Gibboney. “In five days, I’m going to be sitting in a cemetery caressing his headstone, at the cemetery with a cupcake, singing “Happy Birthday” to him. So does he know what my pain is? We families that have lost a loved one because our government didn’t protect us are suffering, and we’re going to suffer until the end, until we go and meet our loved ones. They have no idea.”

Gibboney read from a letter she composed and recently sent to President Donald Trump on behalf of her late son. “As a U.S. citizen born in Long Beach, California, in 1973, I am having my mommy, as I called her, sign this letter. You see, I am unable to sign it because my life was cut short by a previously deported illegal alien in 2002. I have no voice. I became a statistic. All I am is a memory.”

The memories of American citizens killed or murdered by illegal aliens demand construction of a border wall, said Gibboney. “They need to know my son would have stood for this. All these victims that were killed by illegal aliens would have stood for the wall. Their dreams were cut short. Does anybody, does any politician ever talk about the dreams that our victims had?”

Gibboney further listed her immigration reform and border security priorities in her letter to the president. “I ask you to please continue to fight for the wall–no DACA, no amnesty, end birthright citizenship, mandatory E-Verify, increased border patrol agents, end chain migration, [and] set up a biometric system to remove all visa overstays.”

“Congress wants nothing but to protect illegal aliens,” said Gibboney about Capitol Hill’s focus on legislative amnesty proposals for illegal aliens.

“I feel that the Democrats are standing in our way,” said Gibboney. “They are doing nothing but standing in President Trump’s way.”

“Shame on them,” said Gibboney of Democrats. “Instead of working with our government to secure our borders to make sure that American citizens and people that are coming to visit this country are safe, not being taken over by illegal aliens disrespecting this country, demanding things be given to them, shutting down offices in Washington, DC. This is an outrage.”

“Why are we having to negotiate with our government to obey our laws?” asked Gibboney. “We have laws for illegal immigrants. We have laws pertaining to immigration. Anyone who breaks these laws or enables another person to do should be deported or imprisoned. I don’t understand why we’re having such a discussion.”

Any extension of amnesty to DACA recipients must be narrow, said Gibboney, listing her preferred criteria for such a measure: “You can apply [for a green card], but if you have any criminal record, if you have ever applied for public assistance, you’re out. And I’m not talking about a felony that was reduced to a misdemeanor that most of the time they’re doing now. Any criminal record, you’re out. You have to have graduated from high school, college, and have an ability to support yourself. And none of this giving legal papers to the mother and three or four siblings and aunts and uncles and cousins. None of that anymore. We need to stop that. President Reagan did that several years ago, and it’s proven to be a disaster. We can’t go on like that. We can’t make the same mistake.”

Having recently seen border wall prototypes near the southern border, Gibboney expressed hope. “Those prototypes, those samples gave me hope. Hope that not another American citizen will be killed.”

“The physical wall is necessary,” added Gibboney, noting that varying topography along the U.S.-Mexico border with require varying forms of barriers.

