“Y’all are the ones that are letting the word come out,” Angel Mom Rhonda West told Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour during a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight. West contrasted this outlet’s coverage of Angel families’ stories with widespread disinterest across the broader news media landscape.

“There are so many Angel families out there, the word is not getting out,” said West. “Y’all are the ones that are letting the word come out. There are so many news stations that are not even reporting it. They’re not even reporting the crimes. It’s almost like it’s just brushed under the rug.”

Mansour expressed Breitbart News’s ongoing commitment to offering platforms to Angel families.

“I’ve got to tell you, my heart breaks for the Angel families,” said Mansour. “Not only is it the disgust at this crime that could have been prevented, it’s the complicity, the government officials; they all let you down. They won’t give you a platform. They won’t listen to you. It’s like you have to suffer in silence. You have my promise … we will always give a platform to your families. We hear you at Breitbart, and we will always listen to you guys and put you at the top of the queue when it comes to discussing this issue.”

Asked if she had a message for President Donald Trump regarding a White House proposal for amnestying 1.8 illegal aliens, West said, “I do trust him. I think he’s a very good president. But I would please ask him, ‘Please, President Trump, no DACA, no deals.’”

“No DACA, no deals, no amnesty,” continued West, echoing an online petition’s message via The Remembrance Project.

Amnestying illegal aliens is unfair to lawful immigrants, said West. “Dreamers” are unjustifiably demanding “automatic amnesty and citizenship,” she added.

“These immigrants, they go through the right channels. They do their paperwork in their countries and come over legally; it’s great,” said West. “These ‘Dreamers’ are just wanting automatic amnesty and citizenship. No. No way. That’s not fair to the ones that are doing it the right way.”

West shared the story of her son’s death in 201, killed by a twice-criminally convicted drunk driving illegal immigrant from Mexico.

“My 13-year-old son, he was Kendrick Owens. He was walking on the shoulder of the road with his best friend Jared Sheridan, when he saw a vehicle coming at a very high rate of speed, which was [driven by] Javier Correa,” said West. “[My son] pushed his best friend out of the way, and he didn’t have time to get out of the way himself. It threw him a great distance. He landed in the ditch. He was badly disfigured. His face was unrecognizable.”

West’s son died hours later in the hospital from a brain injury.

The illegal alien drunk driver received the maximum sentence in Texas of twenty years imprisonment.

“Kendrick’s death was one hundred percent preventable,” said West. “[My son’s killer] had lived here 11 years illegally with two previous criminal convictions, and he was never deported. Not enforcing the existing laws, politicians are failing to put Americans first.”

Breitbart News Tonight airs Monday through Friday on SiriusXM’s Patriot channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific).

