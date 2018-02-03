RNC Co-Chair Paduchik on Record Fundraising: ‘The Greatest Amount of Credit Goes to President Trump’

Republican National Comittee (RNC) Co-Chair Bob Paduchik credited President Donald Trump for the RNC’s record fundraising in 2017 and also told Breitbart News Saturday SiriusXM host Amanda House he wasn’t shocked by recent revelations regarding the FBI given the way the Obama administration also politicized the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

“This is very troubling but it’s not as shocking as it might seem when you consider how the Obama administration politicized the IRS,” Paduchik told House, going on to discuss how leaders at the IRS “mistreated” conservatives and conservative groups under Obama.

He also called the way Democrats are overreacting to the news surrounding the revelations as “shocking,” pointing out how they’ve shifted from saying the Friday release of a memo by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) would be the end of the world, to now saying it’s “a nothing-burger.”

“It’s just astonishing that the mainstream media is so complicit in letting them shape-shift their arguments the way they do,” he said.

When asked about Republican fundraising basically doubling that of Democrats in 2017, Paduchik said, “The greatest amount of credit goes to President Trump and his steadfast resolve to keep the promises he made on the campaign.”

“It’s such a refreshing thing,” he added, “an elected official who actually does what he says he’s going to do – that’s a big part of it.”

He also credited the hardworking of RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel while pointing out that a large amount of the money raised came from small donors across the country.

