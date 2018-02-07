Breitbart News Tonight: Pelosi Filibusters for Amnesty

On Wednesday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news of the day.

Breitbart News’s John Binder will discuss House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) record-breaking filibuster for amnesty. He will also examine a budget deal agreement between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to fund the government for two years while possibly sinking Democrats’ 2018 amnesty dreams.

The latest revelations from FBI officials Peter Strzok’s and Lisa Page’s text messages are also slated for discussion.

Kimberlin Brown Pelzer, actress, entrepreneur, and avocado farmer running for Congress in California’s 36th Congressional district, will join the show to discuss her campaign.

Angel family member Shellie Woods will share her views on Capitol Hill’s push for amnesty. Shellie’s 17-year-old brother, Steve, had his skull pierced by a paint roller pole when he and his friends were attacked by a group of illegal alien teens in San Clemente, CA, on October 15, 1993. Steve subsequently fell into a coma and died three weeks later from his injuries.

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight Eastern (6-9:00 p.m. Pacific).

Listeners are encouraged to call into the show at: 1-866-957-2874. Follow Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews), Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour), and Joel Pollak (@JoelPollak) on Twitter for live updates during the show.