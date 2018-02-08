Bolton: Pence Has ‘Important, Delicate’ Mission to Keep World United Against North Korea During Olympic Games

Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton discussed North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympics on Thursday’s Breitbart News Daily with SiriusXM host Matt Boyle.

“I think the North Koreans are making a last-ditch effort to get across the finish line with their nuclear program while the world’s attention is focused on the Olympics,” Bolton said. “I think it’s all propaganda.”

He foresaw North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s sister competing with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence for media attention while both attend the Olympic games. Other aspects of North Korea’s charm offensive, such as North and South Korean teams marching together, he dismissed as “nothing new.”

“One thing about North Korean propaganda is that it’s predictable. It repeats itself. That’s what they’re doing here,” he observed.

“Let’s not forget that that sound you hear in the background is the whirring of North Korean centrifuges enriching uranium,” Bolton cautioned. “This program continues. Their ballistic missile testing continues.”

“I think Vice President Pence actually has a very important, delicate mission in South Korea as the Olympics open, to show that we’re sticking with South Korea and Japan,” he said. “We’re not going to let North Korea try and confuse the world with the female hockey teams playing together.”

