Breitbart News Tonight: Shutdown Again?

On Thursday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news of the day, as Congressional budget hawks balk at the deficit blowout in the bipartisan budget deal and the federal government stares down another potential shutdown at midnight.

Breitbart’s Neil Munro will discuss the bipartisan budget deal and the future of a potential DACA amnesty as Speaker Paul Ryan’s “next big priority.”

Brett Decker — former Wall Street Journal editor, expert on Asia, and bestselling author of Bowing to Beijing: How Barack Obama is Hastening America’s Decline and Ushering A Century of Chinese Domination — will discuss the debate tonight over the bipartisan budget deal riddled with pork and cronyism. He’ll also discuss the stock market’s drop of more than 1,000 points, which experts attribute to various possible reasons. The market’s plunge today was preceded by good news about the labor market, as unemployment numbers are down to their lowest level in nearly 45 years. Decker will also offer his insights on the U.S.’s ongoing trade deficit problem.

Forbes contributor Tom Del Beccaro will discuss his article on the FBI and Department of Justice’s bias against President Trump.

Jeanne Ives, Republican member of the Illinois House of Representatives and 2018 gubernatorial candidate, will discuss the latest news on her campaign and the contentious state of the governor’s race in Illinois.

Breitbart’s John Binder will discuss President George W. Bush’s comments today about illegal immigration.

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight Eastern (6-9:00 p.m. Pacific).

Listeners are encouraged to call into the show at: 1-866-957-2874. Follow Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews), Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour), and Joel Pollak (@JoelPollak) on Twitter for live updates during the show.