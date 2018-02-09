Breitbart News Tonight: Budget Dysfunction, Memo Rejection, Olympic Ambition, Pelosi Oration

On Friday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour will take your calls and discuss the news of the day.

Tom Van Flein, current chief of staff for Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and former personal and PAC attorney for Gov. Sarah Palin, will join the show to discuss the dysfunctional congressional budget process and its betrayal of any semblance of responsible governance, let alone fiscal conservative principles.

Breitbart News’s Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will discuss Rob Porter’s resignation from the White House and the controversy surrounding White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

John Zmirak, Senior Editor of The Stream, will discuss his critique of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 8-hour amnesty soliloquy on the House floor.

Dawn Witherspoon, an Angel wife, will join the show to discuss Capitol Hill’s push for amnesty. Dawn’s husband, 36-year-old paramedic Paul Besaw, was killed by an illegal alien driver who had been cited three times in 10 years for driving without a license and once for driving without a license tag.

Breitbart News’s Dylan Gwinn will discuss the Winter Olympics and related politics surrounding this year’s games.

We’ll also discuss the late breaking news that the White House will not authorize the release of the memo from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee in response to the Nunes’ Memo.

