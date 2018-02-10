Mo Brooks: Amnesty Coming, ‘Debt Junkies’ Turning USA into ‘World’s Orphanage’

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) joined Breitbart News Saturday SiriusXM hosts Matt Boyle and Amanda House to discuss DACA, amnesty, and the pending budget deal.

Brooks called the proposed budget bill “The worst bill that has been voted on on the House floor since I’ve been in the United States Congress.” He also said it would put the country on a certain path to “insolvency and bankruptcy,” saying it would do “great damage to Americans” across the board. He also expressed serious concern that the White House is prepared to cave on the debt issue.

Brooks faulted so -alled “debt junkies” in Congress all too happy to spend money to get re-elected while “spending away America’s future.”

He also said the same “debt junkies tend to be the same ones who think with their hearts and not with their heads and want to give amnesty to illegal aliens even though it means we are becoming the world’s orphanage and we don’t have money to be the world’s orphanage.”

Brooks said he foresees both amnesty and a bad debt deal coming in the days ahead.

The full audio can be heard below.

