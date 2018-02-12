Breitbart News Tonight: Media Useful Idiots for Mass Murders

On Monday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news media’s praise for North Korea’s totalitarian regime and other news of the day.

Michael Malice, author of Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il, will discuss the news media’s courting of the North Korean regime at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Breitbart Finance Editor John Carney and Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle will examine the White House’s budget and infrastructure proposals, Congress’s 2018 agenda, and whether the GOP has abandoned fiscal conservatism.

Breitbart’s Dylan Gwinn will discuss Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon’s promise to boycott a White House visit.

Breitbart Jerusalem’s Caroline Glick will offer her analysis of evolving conflict between Israel and Iran, inlcuding Iran’s recent downing of an Israel fighter jet and Israel’s strikes against Iranian-backed targets in Syria.

Monday’s unveiling of official portraits of former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama is also slated for discussion.

