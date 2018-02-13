Breitbart News Tonight: Congress Tackles ‘the DACA Puzzle’; ‘Red Pill’ Filmmaker Cassie Jaye on #MeToo; Netanyahu Under Fire

On Tuesday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news of the day.

Chris Chmielenski, director of content & activism for NumbersUSA, will discuss the latest news on the amnesty and immigration reform debate on Capitol Hill, as a Senate vote faces a Thursday deadline and President Donald Trump urges Congress to “solve the DACA puzzle.” Meanwhile, pro-amnesty Congressman Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) has reportedly said, “I’m ready to do E-Verify.” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) declared today that any mention of “chain migration” is “incredibly cruel to those whose ancestors were brought to this country in chains in slavery.” And Trump supporters are wondering if Congressional Republicans are doing everything they can to fight for the sensible immigration reforms that Trump successfully ran on in 2016.

Cassie Jaye, documentary filmmaker of The Red Pill, will join the show to discuss the #MeToo movement and the current discussion about domestic violence.

Breitbart Tech Editor Colin Madine will discuss Google employees directly conspiring to undermine Breitbart’s ad revenue and Facebook’s Head of News announcing the social media giant plans to define “quality news” in its latest attempt to weed out “fake news” from its platform because “not all news is created equal.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indictment is also slated for discussion.

