Breitbart News Tonight: Florida Shooting; Senate Amnesty Debate; the Media’s Russian Obsession

On Thursday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the latest developments in Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Breitbart’s Neil Munro will discuss bipartisan opposition to President Donald Trump’s immigration proposals. Related developments include a feud between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and the Department of Homeland Security and White House threats to veto an amnesty proposal by Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Lee Smith, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, will join the show to discuss his latest article, “The Media Stopped Reporting The Russia Collusion Story Because They Helped Create It.” In it, he explains the central role of news media outlets in driving the “Trump-Russia collusion” narrative.

