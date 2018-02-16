Breitbart News Tonight: Special Guest Gov. Sarah Palin

On Friday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour will take your calls and discuss the latest developments in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion investigation and Wednesday’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

She will be joined by special guest Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, will join Mansour for the entire first hour.

Topics of discussion will include:

The indictments of 13 Russian nationals for “violating U.S. criminal laws in order to interfere with U.S. elections and political processes.”

The history of Russian efforts to sow the seeds of disruption, division, and rancor in America by funding political activism such as the left-wing “peace movement.”

The FBI’s failure to act on tips that could have prevented the school shooting in Florida, including an anonymous tip from someone close to the shooter who contacted the FBI just six weeks prior to the tragedy to alert them to the killer’s disturbing social media posts, erratic behavior, possession of weapons, desire to kill people, and the possibility that he might target a school.

Have Congressional Republicans abandoned fiscal conservatism? What is the future of the Congressional push for a DACA amnesty? Will it be tied to the funding of the border wall?

