Breitbart News Saturday: Common Sense FBI Reform

On this week’s edition of Breitbart News Saturday, broadcast live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern, Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle and Amanda House will break down the latest developments in Wednesday’s Florida school shooting and what the FBI’s failure to act could mean for the agency and its Russia collusion investigation.

Boyle and House will be joined by special guest Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) at the top of the program.

Other topics and guests include:

Republican Congressman Walter Jones (NC-03) and Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair Bob Paduchik who will react to these recent headlines, as well as discuss the upcoming mid-term election.

Breitbart News’ AWR Hawkins will bring us the latest developments and fallout of Wednesday’s tragedy: the unfollowed protocols, media mishaps, and unfounded accusations against the National Rifle Association.

Ian Mason, who covers Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian probe for Breitbart News, will discuss Friday’s indictment of 13 Russians for “violating U.S. criminal laws in order to interfere with U.S. elections and political processes.”

Listeners are encouraged to call into the show at 866-957-2874.

Follow Breitbart News, Amanda House, and Matthew Boyle on Twitter at @BreitbartNews, @AmandaLeeHouse, and @mboyle1

Photo Credits (top to bottom): AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Facebook, Twitter