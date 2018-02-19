Breitbart News Tonight: Clinton & the Russians; Gun Debate in FL; IEDs in TX; ICE in L.A.; J-Law Wants to ‘Fix’ Us

On Monday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news of the day.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins will provide updates on the latest developments in the Florida shooting and analyze the ongoing debate over gun control and the provision of security in America’s schools.

Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, will discuss the Mueller investigation. While the FBI has stopped at nothing to go after Russian internet trolls during and after the 2016 election, it has not moved on serious allegations concerning Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation’s dealings with Russia in the Uranium One scandal. Also, there are reports tonight that the Mueller probe is investigating Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s discussions with foreign investors interested in his family’s real estate empire.

Breitbart News’s John Binder will discuss a recent ICE crackdown in the Los Angeles area in the “sanctuary state” of California in which 195 repeat offenders were arrested — more than half of whom are serious or violent criminals. Binder will explain how they got on the streets in the first place.

Breitbart Texas Editor Brandon Darby will discuss the discovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) found at a border bridge connecting Texas and Mexico.

Breitbart News’s Patrick Courrielche will discuss the latest political developments on the Hollywood and celebrity scene, including Trump vs. Oprah; Jennifer Lawrence announcing that she is taking of a break from acting to “fix our democracy”; and celebrities organizing opposition to the Second Amendment with calls for gun control.

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight Eastern (6-9:00 p.m. Pacific).