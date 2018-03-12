Breitbart News Tonight: Gun Grabs; House Ends Russiagate; Trump in CA

On Monday’s edition of Breitbart News Tonight on SiriusXM, Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak will take your calls and discuss the news of the day.

Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf of George Washington University Law School will join the show to discuss CBS’ “60 Minutes” plans to air an interview with porn star Stormy Daniels that could lead to a lawsuit. “60 Minutes” previously censored a famous tobacco industry whistleblower — Jeffrey Wigand, a former tobacco executive at Brown & Williamson — over the threat of a lawsuit related to a non-disclosure agreement.

Dr. Herb London, president of the London Center for Policy Research, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, former president of the Hudson Institute, and professor emeritus and the former John M. Olin Professor of Humanities at New York University, will examine the latest developments related to North Korea and China.

Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong will provide updates on the House Intelligence Committee’s forthcoming conclusion of the Russia Collusion Investigation.

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins will analyze President Donald Trump’s latest gun control proposal.

Also slated for discussion is the president’s planned visit to California on Tuesday.

Breitbart News Tonight airs Monday through Friday on SiriusXM’s Patriot channel 125 from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific).